Bappi Lahiri Reveals He Wanted To Have An Image Like Elvis Presley On Indian Idol 12

This year, season 12 of Indian Idol, one of the most popular reality shows in India, has already become memorable as the legendary Bappi Lahiri graced the sets and filled the air with his musical magic. Read further to know about what Bappi Lahiri feels about Elvis Presley.

Bappi Lahiri on Elvis Presley

Danish, who is one of the top 14 contestants at Indian Idol this year, threw a power-packed, thundering performance and impressed each one present on set. Post his performance, he asked Bappi Lahiri a question, “I really like the way you dress up and the way you wear your gold on. What inspired you to adopt this style?” It was as if Bappi Da was waiting for this question, and filled with enthusiasm he answered back saying, “When my first film “Zakhmee” was a success, my mother gave it to me and since then gold has been very lucky for me as every song was a hit after this. I was also really fascinated with the way Elvis Presley has his own identity and I too decided to have my own, and here I am today.”

Indian Idol 12

Indian Idol 12 started on November 28, 2020, and is hosted by Aditya Narayan. The judges of the singing show include Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. The show often invites celebrities from the music industry to grace their stage and judge the contestant. In the upcoming episode that will air on Sunday i.e January 17, the stage will be graced by Bappi Lahiri who will giveaway golden chain to the deserving contestant. The official Instagram page of Sony Television shared a glimpse on their page where contestant Danish is singing in front of Bappi Da. In the video, all the contestants, judges and the audience dance to Danish's singing. Bappi Da even complimented him for his singing. Check out the video and stay tuned for more such exciting stories, and watch Indian Idol season 12, every Saturday and Sunday, 8 pm onwards, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

