Did Elvis Presley Not Write 'Blue Suede Shoes'? Here Is The Person Who Penned The Song

Elvis Presley is regarded as one of the greatest pop stars to arrive in the world of music. Even before the likes of Michael Jackson made it big, it was Elvis who held the throne for a long time. Elvis has a number of songs in his collection that are regarded as classics, but his one particular song stands out, which is, Blue Suede Shoes. While generations of his fans have enjoyed listening to this song, what many people may not know is that the song was not written by Elvis, but by someone else. Here is what you need to know.

Who wrote Elvis Presley’s Blue Suede Shoes?

The song is regarded as one of the most memorable works of Elvis Presley, but the song is written by a well-known songwriter called Carl Perkins in 1955. According to countrythangdaily.com, it was the famous American singer Johnny Cash who had urged Perkins to write about the 'Suede Shoes', which were regarded as a luxury item in the southern parts. As the story goes, Perkins was not sure about what in particular to write about the shoes, until one night when an idea suddenly came to his mind.

ALSO READ: Elvis Presley's Birthday: List Of Studio Albums By The 'King Of Rock And Roll'

On that particular night, Perkins was playing at a high school sorority dance and he noticed a couple who were dancing near the stage. He suddenly heard the boy telling the girl to not step on his ‘suedes’. He then noticed that the boy was wearing blue suede shoes, with one of them having a scuff mark. He eventually brought himself to pen down the song which would then become one of the most memorable songs of Elvis Presley. Perkins himself gained success with the success of this song.

ALSO READ: Elvis Presley's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Late Legend

Elvis eventually made it big with the fame that he got with his dancing and singing talent. Elvis had a hugely successful run with a number of his hit songs and eventually also entered the world of films. His style of ‘Rock and Roll’ dancing gained a lot of fame worldwide and the pop star eventually came to be regarded as the ‘King of Rock and Roll’.

ALSO READ: Elvis Presley's Graceland Starting Virtual Tours

ALSO READ: Is Elvis Presley Alive? Former Employee Of The King Claims He Left House On A Helicopter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.