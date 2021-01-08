Elvis Presley's Birthday: Here Are Soundtrack Albums Of 'King Of Rock And Roll'

King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley would have turned 86 today. The American singer started his career at the age of 19. He went on to gain global fame and was known as one of the most revered cultural icons and pop stars of the last century. His fans across the world pay tribute to him by visiting his former mansion, Graceland located in Memphis, Tennessee. He passed away on August 16, 1977. On the occasion of Elvis Presley's birth anniversary, let us have a look at his soundtrack albums.

Also Read: Elvis Presley's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test Your Knowledge About The Late Legend

Elvis Presley's albums

Loving You (1957)

Loving You is the first soundtrack album that released on July 1, 1957. The soundtrack was recorded from January 15 to 18 of the same year. The soundtrack album consists of seven songs that were contracted to Elvis Presley and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker's publishing house Elvis Presley Music and Gladys Music. One of the songs, "Don't Leave Me Now" doesn't appear in the movie but is the part of the album.

King Creole (1958)

Elvis Presley's second soundtrack album King Creole was released on September 19, 1958. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart. The two songs "Hard Headed Woman" and "Don't Ask Me Why" appeared as singles and were released on July 10, 1958.

Also Read: Elvis Presley’s ring, motorbike, woodstock tapes go up for sale at Los Angeles auction

G.I Blues (1960)

The soundtrack album was released on September 23, 1960. It was Elvis's third soundtrack album and overall seventh album. One of the songs, "Wooden Heart" was released as a single in the United Kingdom. It stayed number one in both the UK and Australia.

Fun In Acapulco (1963)

Fun in Acapulco was Elvis's seventh soundtrack album. The album was at number three on the Billboard Top Pop Albums chart. One of Elvis Presley's songs, "Bossa Nova Babe" arrived in the stores, a month ahead of the album release.

Also Read: Elvis Presley's Birthday: List of studio albums by the 'King of Rock and Roll'

Girl Happy (1965)

The soundtrack was released on March 2, 1965. The album was certified Gold on July 15, 1999, by the Recording Industry Association of America. One of the songs, "Do the Clam" was released a month ahead of the album's release.

Also Read: Operation Christmas Drop: Check out the soundtrack and music of this 2020 American RomCom

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.