Emilia Clarke: Cues To Take From The GOT Star's Makeup Looks

Emilia Clarke is a Hollywood actor known for her lead role in Game of Thrones. The role has garnered her critical acclaim and several accolades, including three nominations at the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a nomination at the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Emilia Clarke made her Broadway debut in 2013 as Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's. The Last Christmas star is known for her fashion statements and makeup glances. Here some of Emilia's best makeup looks to take beauty cues from.

Makeup looks of Emilia Clarke to take beauty inspiration from

Emilia Clarke's Marilyn Monroe makeup look

In this old classy look, Emilia Clarke opted for Marilyn Monroe makeup. With blonde hair, Emilia wore a black dress. She went for smoky eyes and red bold lipstick. Her eye makeup is something to take serious inspiration and cues from.

Emilia Clarke's nude makeup look

In this photoshoot, Emilia Clarke opted for natural nude makeup. As the GOT star has a fair skin tone, her makeup blend was done correctly to give her skin a nude and transparent look. She sported a pinkish nude shade of lipstick with pale foundation and white liner.

Emilia Clarke's royal makeup look

This a perfect red-carpet or an evening event look. In this picture, Emilia Clarke blushed it all on her look. She brushed maroon-pink blush, pairing with dark shade lipstick and similar shade range eye makeup. She also complimented her look with her tiara.

