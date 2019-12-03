'Game Of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke Did Not Want People To Think She Was Sick

Emilia Clarke, who is mostly known for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, recently made the headlines. She broke the silence about her life-threatening medical condition. Read more to know what the actor had to say about this.

Emilia Clarke breaks the silence

Emilia Clarke, who received overnight fame by working in the Game of Thrones, recently opened up about a life-threatening condition she had to face in her life, and how it was good for her and benefited her. In the year 2011, reports said that the actor was suffering from a severe case of stroke, a Subarachnoid hemorrhage, which was caused by bleeding into the space around her brain. This was a life-threatening situation but the Me Before You actor overcame it and gained important life lessons and experiences as she outgrew it, she said in an interview with a leading news daily.

The actor reportedly said that she definitely thinks that it was a good thing. She added that the brain hemorrhage coincided precisely with the beginning of her career and it gave her a perspective that she would not have gained otherwise. The reason she opened up about it now was due to the fact that the actor has started an NGO to help those who are suffering from a stroke or other brain-related injuries, and also, she did not want people to think that she was sick and suffering. In order to promote her NGO, the actor broke the silence years after the stroke and reveled it for the betterment of others.

The actor is currently basking in the success of her 2019 Christman rom-com, called The Last Christmas. It was released earlier last month on November 8, 2019, in the USA. Emilia Clarke has been critically praised for her performance in the movie and fans all over the world are adoring the chick flick. The Last Christmas has garnered a rating of 6.6 out of 10 on the IMDb.

