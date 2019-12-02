Game Of Thrones Actor Emilia Clarke Talks About The Darker Side Of Fame

Emilia Clarke may widely be known as the Mother Of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen from the Game Of Thrones fame, but the actor also has an extensive filmography in a career spanning over 10 years. Featuring in films like Last Christmas, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Me Before You, Emilia has evidently garnered a fan following. Though actors working in the entertainment industry are often subjected to a vast following and love by fans, the negative side of it is often not discussed openly.

Recently while speaking to a news daily, Emilia Clarke opened up about the darker side of fame and also talked about horrible stalker experiences.

Emilia Clarke on the darker side of fame

Emilia stated that she started finding gifts right outside her doorstep when she shot to fame with Game Of Thrones. She disclosed that there have been multiple instances where she has been bothered by extremely unwell and mean stalkers. She expressed that as a single lady walking around the town, she already feels like she is being followed. The stalkers believe that they share a relationship with Emilia Clarke which disconcerts her even further.

She stated that while she understands the concept of fans feeling like they share a relationship with their favourite actors, she also believes that a big part of her work is to have relationships with people she does not know.

But, it is also a major responsibility for her and she deemed it to be a difficult path to navigate. She further added that the lines often get blurred especially when as do things like grabbing Emilia physically to gain her attention, which makes her uncomfortable.

When asked about the reception of the last season of Game Of Thrones, Emilia stated that she has not yet gotten over the backlash. The actor was focused on dealing with her own reactions with the final season and hence did not pay much attention to the criticism it faced. But, she feels truly sorry about executive producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss facing major backlash over it. She expressed that she felt heartbroken over the criticism the executive producers faced as they took the entire responsibility of putting the show together.

