Jon Snow Getting Away With Murder Irritated 'Game Of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke

Rest of the World

Jon Snow's character has been getting a lot of hate from GOT fans for not facing any consiquences of his deeds. Emilia recently spoke about GOT's ending. Read

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jon Snow

Game Of Thrones has been a very popular series that had a massive viewership across the world. The series' end, however, did not live up to fans' expectations. The show’s creators received a lot of criticism for the way they ended the show’s extremely long journey. A number of Game Of Thrones fans have expressed their disappointment about the ending. Now, the show’s lead actor has also revealed her views about the ending and how Jon Snow didn't have to face any consequences. Read more about what Emilia Clarke said.

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Max Von Sydow Passes Away At 90, Celebrities Left Heartbroken

Also Read | Emilia Clarke's Brother's Christmas Gift For Her Had A 'Game Of Thrones' Connection

Emilia Clarke on Game Of Thrones ending

Emilia Clarke plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones. She recently revealed that she was not happy with GOT’s ending. Emilia Clarke said that they could have spun it out for a little longer. It was all about the set pieces and she thinks the sensational nature of the show was given a huge amount of airtime because that’s what makes sense. She also felt that Jon Snow certainly got away with the murder without any consequences. Like Emilia, a number of GOT fans had shared their views about the show’s end. Here are some fan tweets about GOT.

Also Read | Sophie Turner Says That She Would Go Back To 'Game Of Thrones' In A Heartbeat; Watch

Also Read | 'Game Of Thrones'' David Benioff & D. B. Weiss To Produce Netflix Show With Sandra Oh

Fan reactions

Also Read | Madhavan's Fan Imagines Him 'in & As Jon Snow' From 'Game Of Thrones', Actor Reacts

 

 

First Published:
