Jon Snow Getting Away With Murder Irritated 'Game Of Thrones' Star Emilia Clarke

Game Of Thrones has been a very popular series that had a massive viewership across the world. The series' end, however, did not live up to fans' expectations. The show’s creators received a lot of criticism for the way they ended the show’s extremely long journey. A number of Game Of Thrones fans have expressed their disappointment about the ending. Now, the show’s lead actor has also revealed her views about the ending and how Jon Snow didn't have to face any consequences. Read more about what Emilia Clarke said.

Emilia Clarke on Game Of Thrones ending

Emilia Clarke plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen on Game Of Thrones. She recently revealed that she was not happy with GOT’s ending. Emilia Clarke said that they could have spun it out for a little longer. It was all about the set pieces and she thinks the sensational nature of the show was given a huge amount of airtime because that’s what makes sense. She also felt that Jon Snow certainly got away with the murder without any consequences. Like Emilia, a number of GOT fans had shared their views about the show’s end. Here are some fan tweets about GOT.

Fan reactions

wait so. that’s it? that’s the ending? I put all that emotional energy into this dumb show and essentially nothing happened in the end? I am. in a word? enraged. it’s game of thrones all over again — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) March 11, 2020

I’m still so fascinated at how captivated we all were at Game Of Thrones and how terrible the ending was to a point we don’t talk about it anymore like it’s Voldemort. Like there’s actually a deadly depressing silence on the entirety of it. — J (@judeblay) March 9, 2020

When i said it was impossible to have an ending worse than Game of Thrones season 7, it was definitely not an invitation for them to come at my college career like that — Brett Wedding (@bwedd616) March 13, 2020

