Emilia Clarke Says She Is 'single', Opens Up About Dating Actors

Emilia Clarke is most popularly known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. She has received immense appreciation and fan following with her portrayal of the character in GOT which ended in 2019. Emilia recently spoke about dating and relationship. Read to know what she said and more.

Emilia Clarke is single & not dating actors

In an interview with a leading daily, Emilia Clarke talked about her dating status and more. She said that right now she is single but finds dating in the industry interesting. Clarke said that she has a lot of funny anecdotes about relationships, a lot of stuff she can say at a fun dinner. She stated that she was dating actors but currently she is not interested in it. Emilia Clarke mentioned that she would not say that she has completely sworn off actors, but she does think that relationships between actors that are successful are few and far between, and one has to have a ton of trust.

Emilia Clarke has rumoured to have dated a few actors in the past. In 2012, she was said to be with The Famil Guy series star Seth MacFarlane. Later, the two broke up after one year. In 2013, Emilia Clarke was rumoured to be dating James Franco for a few months. She reportedly was in a relationship with filmmaker Charles McDowell from 2018 to 2019.

Emilia Clarke previously appeared on the big screen in 2019 released Last Christmas. She was seen opposite Henry Golding in the movie. The movie received mix reviews from the audiences with Clarke and Golding’s chemistry being praised. Last Christmas fared well at the worldwide box office as per reports.

Emilia Clarke is said to appear next in The Seagull, a play by Anton Chekhov. It is under the West End production and will be directed by Jamie Lloyd. The play will premiere at the Playhouse Theatre. The Seagull marks Clarke’s first work with West End Production.

