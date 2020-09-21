Matt Smith Spotted With A Mystery Woman In Soho After Date With 'GOT' Actor Emilia Clarke

Actor Matt Smith was recently spotted with a mystery woman in Soho, London. This happened after he was earlier seen with actor Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke. Read on to know more details

Matt Smith spotted in Soho with a mystery woman

As per reports by The Sun, Matt and the mystery woman seemed to be having a good time as they left The Groucho and took a rickshaw near the West End in London. The Crown actor was also seen with Emilia Clarke in the same area a few days ago. Clarke and Smith were seen going to Bob Bob Ricard, the previous Friday.

Matt got out of a 5-year relationship with star Lily James in December last year. It was also reported that the actor had gotten close with his The Crown co-star Claire Foy, after his relationship with James ended. Recently, rumors made rounds that Lili and Matt had tried to rework their relationship during the lockdown.

According to The Sun's sources, the reason for Matt and Lily’s relationship ending was the packed schedule that did not allow them to see each other often. The two had kept the house that they were staying even after splitting as they were not around a lot. However, James and Smith isolated together as the lockdown began and have been able to come at cordial terms with each other. Lily was also seen with Chris Evans some time ago.

About Matt Smith

The actor has been a part of the industry for almost 17 years now after he made his acting debut with TV film The Ruby in the Smoke in 2003. Prior to this he was acting in theatre and made his theatre debut in 2003 with Murder in The Cathedral. He is popularly known for his roles as the eleventh incarnation of the Doctor in Doctor Who and Prince Philip in The Crown. His work in The Crown has been highly acclaimed and it also secured him a Prime-Time Emmy Award nomination.

