'Game Of Thrones' Actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau Calls Emilia Clarke's Rape Scene 'degrading'

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster recently shared his experience about the show and its ending in an interview. He spoke about the characters Cersei and Daenerys and their scenes. He mentioned that the rape scene of Emilia Clarke's Daenerys was 'degrading'.

Nikolaj Coster Waldau on Emilia Clarke's rape scene in Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau, who plays the character of Jaime from the Lannister house in Game of Thrones, in an interview with the London Times spoke about the first episode of the show where Emilia Clarke's character Daenerys and Khal Drogo played by Jason Momoa get married. She is sexually assaulted on her wedding night by her husband. Nikolaj Coster Waldau said that it was 'tough' and 'degrading' for Emilia Clarke to perform the scene. He spoke about how she was sold to the character Khal Drogo and then raped by him on their wedding night.

He mentioned that even though she was raped by him, her journey to where she was at the end of the season is massive. He added that what the character Daenerys had to go through was horrible. He also talked about the women in the show that were in power. His on-screen sister Cersei in Game of Thrones, played by Lena Headey, was one of them. He mentioned that in the show Cersei was never looked upon because of her gender and her brother Jaime was given more importance. But she rose despite that and took power in her hands. He added that the way the two characters turned out was because of the harsh way in which they were raised.

George Martin had not agreed to the assault scene of Khaleesi

Recently, a book titled Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon was published by James Hibberd. The book gives several BTS from the show. It mentioned about the time when George Martin did not want to show Daenerys and Khal Drogo's rape scene in Game of Thrones. In the original book written by Martin, the wedding night of Daenerys and Khal Drogo was not shown in this way. In the book, she was seduced by him and asked for her permission. When she agreed that he could touch her, that's when the couple consummated their marriage originally. However, the makers did not agree and wanted to show the assault scene.

