Emilia Clarke Fought Back For Daenerys When 'GoT' Creators Made The Character 'cold'

Game Of Thrones is one of the most-watched shows by a global audience ever. Recently, a book published by James Hibberd titled Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon: Game Of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series gave several behind the scenes stories. In one of the conversations with Emilia Clarke, it has been revealed that the actor had fought back against the creators of the show for portraying her character Daenerys Targaryen as cold and expressionless towards the end of the series.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Emilia Clarke in GoT fought back for Daenerys Targaryen

As mentioned in the book, Emilia Clarke would often question the creators of the show, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, for the traits they showed in Daenerys’ character. While Daenerys’ character, that of the mother of dragons, initially had a kind heart, towards the end of the show she was shown as cold-hearted and was seen to be ruthlessly killing civilians. It left fans of the show confused as to how her characteristics changed so much.

As it turns out, Emilia too was not very happy with the ‘new traits’ Daenerys had gotten. Here is what she told the author of the book about conflicts behind the scenes. As mentioned in the book, Emilia told the creators:

There was a number of times I was like, “Why are you giving me that note?” While I am quite consistently a “How can I help?” kind of person, there were a few moments where I was like, “Don’t tell me what to do with my girl. I know what to do!” It’s like Daenerys’s calling card became cold expressionlessness. I always wanted to infuse that with some humanity because no one’s consistently like that. I would sometimes fight back a little: “I get that she has to be steely and unforgiving and a powerful force. But in this moment she’s also a goddam human being. So I’m going to give you that and I really pray that you take that in the edit."

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

About Emilia Clarke

Actor Emilia Clarke started her career in the year 2009 after she made her television debut with a guest appearance on BBC One's show, Doctors. She went on to be a part of the film, Triassic Attack, alongside Steven Brand. Emilia is popularly known as Daenerys Targaryen amongst fans as her role in the TV series, Game of Thrones.

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Promo image credits: GOT Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.