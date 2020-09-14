Emilia Clarke's Dinner With Matt Smith In London Sparks Dating Rumours

Emilia Clarke is an English actress who is best known for her portrayal as Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones. Recently the Terminator Genisys actor who is usually private about her relationships and dating life was spotted in London with The Crown actor Matt Smith. The duo was reportedly having dinner in London, sparking dating rumours. Read on for the whole story and some glimpses of the duo in the paparazzi pics.

ALSO READ| Emilia Clarke Claims Female Stars Were Not Given Same Benefits As Men On GOT Sets, Read

Who is Emilia Clarke dating?

According to Dailymail, Matt Smith, who played the role of Prince Philip in The Crown, was seen spending an evening with Emilia Clarke. The pair had actually appeared together in the film Terminator: Genisys in 2015. The duo sparked dating rumours when they were spotted together on Friday night at the Bob Bob Ricard restaurant in London. From the pics that were clicked by the paparazzi, Clarke was seen sporting white bell-bottom trousers and brown suede boots while Smith wore a plain white T-shirt, grey jacket & black pants.

This is the first time that Clarke was spotted with any possible romantic interest after she split with the director and writer Charlie McDowell. Before him, Clarke had dated Seth MacFarlane, who is known for creating the US animated comedy called Family Guy. In 2013, Emilia Clarke was rumoured to be dating James Franco for a few months as well. While Matt Smith had split from his girlfriend Lily James a few months ago, Smith had earlier dated model Daisy Lowe as well.

ALSO READ| Emilia Clarke Recounts Her Hilarious Meeting With Leonardo DiCaprio; Read To Know More

Emilia Clarke's relationships

In an interview with The Sunday Times in March this year, Emilia Clarke said that she finds dating in the industry interesting and has a lot of funny anecdotes about relationships. She stated that at one time, that she was indeed dating actors but now she is not interested in doing so anymore. However, Emilia Clarke had mentioned that she thinks that relationships between actors are few and far between, and one has to have a ton of trust to make it work.

ALSO READ| Emilia Clarke's Brother's Christmas Gift For Her Had A 'Game Of Thrones' Connection

Emilia Clarke is said to appear next in The Seagull, which is a play by Anton Chekhov. It is under the West End production and will be directed by Jamie Lloyd. The play will premiere at the Playhouse Theatre. The Seagull marks Clarke’s first work with West End Production. Clarke was last seen in the movie Last Christmas as well as in an anthology movie called Murder Manual.

ALSO READ| UK: Claire Foy and Matt Smith return To The Old Vic

Promo Image courtesy: Emilia Clarke Instagram & James Corden YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.