Emilia Clarke Claims Female Stars Were Not Given Same Benefits As Men On GOT Sets, Read

Emilia Clarke is best known for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the hit TV show Game of Thrones. The show enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. Game of Thrones cast featured several talented actors like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harrington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage among others. The Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke recently revealed the uncomfortable side of women’s costumes from the show and said that they were not given the same benefits as the men when it came to shooting in hotter countries. Here is what Emilia Clarke had to say about it.

Emilia Clarke on shooting in hotter countries for Game of Thrones

In her recent media interaction at Edinburgh TV festival, Emilia Clarke talked about the double standards when it came to female Game of Thrones cast members. Emilia Clarke complained that the men had built-in cooling systems under their thick costumes while women just had to sweat it out. Talking about this, Emilia Clarke said that the men in the Night’s Watch, Jon Snow (played by Kit Harrington) are seen wearing woolly mammoth all the time.

While they were shooting in hotter countries, the costumes of men had a little generator attached to it for a pump. Using this, they used to pump cold water into these pipes in the costumes which used to cool them down from underneath. However, girls on the show were not allowed to do this. Talking about herself, Emilia Clarke said that all she could do was have the back of her wig lifted up. She also added that it is difficult to shoot in such circumstances as she had her wig on and had to put ice packs on herself in such hotter conditions.

Game of Thrones filming location and Game of Thrones trivia

Game of Thrones features several scenarios from the desert and also from the ice-covered countries. The show has been filmed in different parts of countries like Spain, Croatia, Iceland, Ireland, etc. Game of Thrones ran for a total of eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. Throughout the eight seasons of the show, Emilia Clarke was seen in several different outfits. Her costumes ranged from skimpy and desert-dwelling rags to much thicker and royal attires in the latter part of the show.

