Emilia Clarke's Winter Wardrobe To Take Cues From For A Fashionable Look

The 'mother of dragons' Emilia Clarke rose to fame after she starred in the HBO Original Game Of Thrones which did exceedingly well and turned out to be one of the most iconic shows of all time which enjoys worldwide fame and recognition. One of the most popular phrases "Winter is coming" is also from Game Of Thrones. However, for everyone, winter has already arrived. Winter has its own sets of perks when it comes to fashion depending on how you explore it. If you are someone who is looking for some inspiration for winter fashion, it would not be wrong to say that Emilia is one of the fashion influencers across the globe.

Here are some winter fashion cues to take from Emilia Clarke

For all the formal lovers out there, this Emilia Clarke look will surely give you major goals of how to dress to impress, also in winters. Emilia donned an all-white Suit-pants which she paired with a white shirt and white tie. She went all out with white as she completed her look with white stilettos, silver accessories and a sleek hairdo.

Gone are the days of uncomfortable fashion for most of the people and seems that so is the case with Emilia. The actor sported a yellow sweatshirt which she paired with blue pants as she poses for the camera which can be one of the most comfortable outfits in winter to wear.

One can never go wrong with black and Clarke surely did not go wrong as she donned a black top with black pants which she layered with an oversized jacket and a dark grey stole with minimalistic makeup and bold red lips with a mid parted hairdo.

