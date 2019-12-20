Emilia Clarke Reveals She Had Been Devastated During Her Second Brain Aneurysm In 2013

In a recent interview for an international podcast channel, Emilia Clarke spoke about the health issues she had to tackle during the filming of Game of Thrones. Emilia opened up on suffering from a life-threatening brain illness eight years ago, due to which she couldn’t even remember her name. Earlier this year, Emilia revealed that in 2011, she suffered a life-threatening type of stroke, known as subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type which few people survive.

"I wanted to disappear completely"

The actor went on to reveal that while she managed to keep her medical condition under wraps when it happened for the first time, the second time had been the most painful for her. Emilia said that she had wished to vanish from the face of the earth when the second aneurysm had been detected in 2013. In the interview, Emilia described her brain condition as she had to juggle between her work and her health.

"I do feel like the brain haemorrhages are the literal, physical embodiment of what it is to be attacked on a social media, because I didn't want to look anyone in the eye, and I didn't want anyone to recognise me. I wanted to disappear completely, to wipe myself off the face of the earth, because I couldn't handle the level of interaction. Because I felt totally laid bare, totally vulnerable, totally in pain."

Earlier the 32-year-old actor had revealed that she had been in the early stages of playing Daenerys Targaryen in the superhit show when the first signs of sickness had started showing up. She recalled feeling sick after feeling intense pressure on her brain during a workout session. She collapsed to her knees in the washroom after which she was ‘violently, voluminously ill’.

