Emily Blunt 'gobsmacked' By The Success Of The Movie 'A Quiet Place'

Hollywood News

Emily Blunt was 'gobsmacked' by the success of the movie 'A Quiet Place' and the debate and discussions it started. The next part has been greenlit for 2020.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Emily Blunt

While talking to media, actress Emily Blunt said that she felt 'gobsmacked' when she saw how much the audience liked her 2018 horror hit, A Quiet Place. In the movie, Emily starred opposite her husband John Krasinski who was also involved in directing the film. She claimed that she was very surprised by how many debates and discussions were sparked by the film.

Taken aback by movies success

Emily further added that the movie took on a meteoric life of its own and that it was really unexpected for her. Fans of the movie pulled out some very deep metaphorical themes from the movie and while some of them were intended, some of them were not.

The first A Quiet Place was an American science fiction horror film that released in 2018. the movie was directed by John Krasinski and starred Krasinski and  Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe. The plot of the movie followed a family that struggled in a post-apocalyptic world that was inhabited by blind extraterrestrial creatures that possessed an acute sense of hearing.

Upon release, the film received acclaim from a lot of critics for its atmosphere, sound design as well as Krasinski's direction and the performances. The movie holds a rating of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie was shot from May to November in 2017 in  Dutchess and Ulster counties in upstate New York. The movie's success prompted the producers to greenlight a sequel, much to John Krasinski's surprise. While talking to media Krasinski said that he had written the first one to be a 'one thing' movie only and had not expected a follow-up.

Published:
COMMENT
