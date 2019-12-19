A Quiet Place Part 2 Teaser: Emily Blunt To Explore New Boundaries?

The filmmakers of the much-anticipated movie A Quiet Place Part 2 released the teaser of the movie December 18. The previous instalment of the film, written and directed by John Krasinski, A Quiet Place saw John’s wife and actor Emily Blunt playing the lead roles in the film. A Quiet Place was a major hit at the Hollywood box office and garnered massive appreciation from fans and critics alike. The intriguing story-line of the film was one of the major reasons for its success. The teaser of A Quiet Place Part 2 has been unveiled and fans have gushed in huge numbers to talk about the movie.

John Krasinski shares a glimpse of A Quiet Place Part 2

The teaser shared by John Krasinski shows the Abbott family walking on their traced path from the first part of the film. As the teaser comes to an end, we see that the Abbott family is looking forward to a new path. There are speculations that in the second part of the movie, the family might explore a new territory after the sad death of Lee Abbott in the previous film. The first movie chronicles the silent battle between the characters that are fighting with the ruthless and fatal creatures that haunt their world. Produced under the banner of Paramount Pictures, the makers unveiled the teaser of A Quiet Place Part 2 that has got the internet talking. Director John Krasinski, too, took to his social media to share the video. The film is touted to be a thriller, with an intriguing story-line. Watch the visual here.

A Quiet Place Part 2 cast

In the movie, actor Emily Blunt will reprise her role as mother Evelyn Abbott, alongside original cast members Millicent Simmonds as her deaf daughter Regan and Noah Jupe as her eldest son Marcus. In terms of new faces for the sequel, Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy is joining the cast as a rather ominous-sounding “man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit”. A Quiet Place Part 2 will be released in UK cinemas on March 20, 2020, and will hit the US cinemas on March 30, 2020.

