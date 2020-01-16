The Debate
Emily Ratajkowski's Upcoming Series 'Bright Future' Has An Impressive Cast

Hollywood News

Emily Ratajkowski's upcoming series Bright Futures will also feature Shameik Moore, Calum Worthy, and Jimmy Tatro and YouTube star Lilly Singh. Read here

Written By Simran Gandhi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski is a famous American model, who was seen in several Hollywood movies like Gone Girl, We are the friends, and I feel pretty. She will be next seen in the upcoming series, Bright futures, which will be a comedy series featuring groups of twenty-somethings living together, and finding out their place in the world. Bright Futures will be an executive produced by Kenya Barris, the Black-ish producer, and written and produced by Hale Rothstein, Danny Segal, and Isaac Schamis. Emily Ratajkowski, Shameik Moore, Calum Worthy, and Jimmy Tatro and YouTube star Lilly Singh are going to be starring in Bright Futures.

More about the star-cast of Bright Futures-

Actress and YouTube star Lilly Singh is playing Sid in the series. Reportedly, her character would be that of a recent med school graduate who mostly became a doctor because of societal pressure.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly) on

Fellow YouTuber Jimmy Tatro plays Berger in the series. He will be playing a surface hater who would be the first to take a dig at someone for any of his mates.

Read: Underwater, Black Widow, And Other Upcoming Hollywood Movies Releasing In 2020

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jimmy Tatro (@jimmy) on

Shameik Moore is playing Aaron, a law grade whose drunken  blowout on the night he passed the bar puts a halt to his ambitions and he is forced to work as a lowly personal injury attorney

Read: Upcoming Hollywood Movies That You Must Watch This December

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shameik Alti Moore (@shameikmoore) on

Calum Worthy will be seen as Danny, a gung-ho and ultra-neurotic USC film school graduate who wants to be a screen-writer.

Read: Priyanka Chopra’s Upcoming Hollywood Projects After The Sky Is Pink

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Calum Worthy (@calumworthy) on

Ratajkowski, who plays Sarah is a girl-next-door type.  She will reportedly be seen sporting a mysterious tattoo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Read: The Flash Season 7 Storyline: 3 Comic Arcs Fans Are Expecting In The Upcoming Series

Picture credit: Emily Ratajkowski, Jimmy Tatro, Calcum worthy, Little Singh, and Shameik Moore Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
