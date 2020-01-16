Emily Ratajkowski's Upcoming Series 'Bright Future' Has An Impressive Cast

Emily Ratajkowski is a famous American model, who was seen in several Hollywood movies like Gone Girl, We are the friends, and I feel pretty. She will be next seen in the upcoming series, Bright futures, which will be a comedy series featuring groups of twenty-somethings living together, and finding out their place in the world. Bright Futures will be an executive produced by Kenya Barris, the Black-ish producer, and written and produced by Hale Rothstein, Danny Segal, and Isaac Schamis. Emily Ratajkowski, Shameik Moore, Calum Worthy, and Jimmy Tatro and YouTube star Lilly Singh are going to be starring in Bright Futures.

More about the star-cast of Bright Futures-

Actress and YouTube star Lilly Singh is playing Sid in the series. Reportedly, her character would be that of a recent med school graduate who mostly became a doctor because of societal pressure.

Fellow YouTuber Jimmy Tatro plays Berger in the series. He will be playing a surface hater who would be the first to take a dig at someone for any of his mates.

Shameik Moore is playing Aaron, a law grade whose drunken blowout on the night he passed the bar puts a halt to his ambitions and he is forced to work as a lowly personal injury attorney

Calum Worthy will be seen as Danny, a gung-ho and ultra-neurotic USC film school graduate who wants to be a screen-writer.

Ratajkowski, who plays Sarah is a girl-next-door type. She will reportedly be seen sporting a mysterious tattoo.

Picture credit: Emily Ratajkowski, Jimmy Tatro, Calcum worthy, Little Singh, and Shameik Moore Instagram

