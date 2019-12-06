Upcoming Hollywood Movies That You Must Watch This December

Hollywood never ceases to surprise us with numerous superhit films this year, and there is no doubt that the end to 2019 will be filled with blockbusters as well. Hollywood has a big-ticket lineup ahead for the last month of 2019 with some much-anticipated projects. Check them out here.

Upcoming Hollywood movies in December 2019

1. Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman. The film is the fourth instalment of the Jumanji franchise. The film will also see a spree of new faces in the film including Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

Release Date: December 13, 2019

2. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Stars Wars has come up with the next installment in the franchise, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The film is the third part of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the final episode of the Skywalker Saga. The film is being directed by J. J. Abrams and has a long list of actors including Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, among others. The story of the film will be picked up from where it was left off in The Last Jedi.

Release Date: December 20, 2019

3. Spies In Disguise

Spies In Disguise is an animated spy film and is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Will Smith and Tom Holland will be the voices of the leading characters in the film. The film is reportedly inspired by Lucas Martell's Pigeon: Impossible. The film has already been premiered at the El Capitan Theatre earlier this month.

Release Date: December 25, 2019

