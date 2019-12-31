Underwater, Black Widow, And Other Upcoming Hollywood Movies Releasing In 2020

We’re currently witnessing a decade getting over and some of Hollywood’s major studios have already lined up a few exciting projects for us to look up to. Fans have already claimed some of them as blockbusters and superhits soon after its release. Here are some of the upcoming releases you could mark on the calendar and eagerly wait for.

Most-awaited Hollywood movies of 2020

Underwater – January 10

The popular face from Twilight, Kristen Stewart is back on screen with a new release right after her classic film Charlie’s Angels. She appeared as angel Sabina in Elizabeth Bank's 2019 Charlie’s Angels and will be seen in Underwater. The film is based on an underwater research crew who find themselves trapped in an earthquake.

Bad Boys for Life – January 17

Almost 17 years after the first release of Bad Boys II, fans will get another entry in the cop buddy franchise. Bad Boys for Life will be released on January 17, 2020, and the cast of the film will have Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Miami Police Department detectives.

The Lodge – February 7

The Lodge is already receiving praises from the critics who call the film a suitably unsettling destination for fans of darkly atmospheric horror. Starring Riley Keough as a soon-to-be stepmom, the protagonist experiences a mysterious and terrifying presence in a snowed-in remote village.

A Quiet Place 2 – March 20

A Quiet Place released in 2018. It became a blockbuster and the highest-grossing film of that year. Even Rotten Tomatoes has reported it one of the most highly acclaimed horror films in recent years. The sequel is all set to release next year in March.

Black Widow – April 30

Starring Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johnson, Robert Downey, Black Widow is expected to release in April 2020. The film is entirely based on the quests of Natasha Romanoff between the civil war and Infinity war. Fans cannot contain their excitement towards the film and have been eagerly waiting for its release.

