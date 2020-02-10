Oscars 2020: This Is Why Eminem Missed Showing Up At The Academy Awards 18 Years Ago

American rapper Eminem made his Oscars debut at the 92nd Academy Awards by performing to his Oscar-winning song- Lose Yourself from 8 Mile for the audience. The sparkling performance that received a standing ovation from the audience was nothing short of history. Moreover, the song came as a surprise for the audience, as when 18 years ago the song was announced as the Best Original Score at the Oscars, Eminem was nowhere to be seen. Reportedly, he had sent his great friend and producer Luis Resto to accept the award.

Why didn't Eminem show up at the Oscars 2003?

In an old interview published on an online portal, Eminem revealed why he did not attend the Oscars in 2003. He revealed that he was a novice back then and did not know the difference between a Grammy and an Academy Award. So, when he was informed that his song Lose Yourself was nominated for the Oscars, he thought he did not have the tiniest chance of winning. So he sent his friend instead, to the event. Surprisingly, he won the Best Original score that year.

Eminem expressed displeasure over missing the Oscars in 2003

Soon after his performance at the Oscars 2020, Eminem took to his social media to thank the organisers of Oscars 2020 for inviting him. The social media post shared on February 10 also had footage of Resto accepting Eminem's award in 2003. In the social media post, he wrote: "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

