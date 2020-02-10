Oscars 2020: Eminem's Surprise Lose Yourself Performance Takes Social Media By Storm

Rapper Eminem made a surprise performance at the Oscars 2020. He performed on Lose Yourself, his first Oscar-winning hit from the year 2002. The 8 Mile song is almost 20-years-old. However, the performance received a thunderous response from the audience.

Eminem’s performance was kept highly secretive. In the year 2003, when Eminem won the Oscar for Lose Yourself, he wasn’t present to receive it. After 18 years, he wowed the audiences by his surprise performance. In a tweet, Eminem said it took 18 years for him to reach there.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Fans couldn’t restrain themselves from tweeting about Eminem's performance. Few have hailed the Rap God for his splendid performance while a few joked about it. Take a look at a few fan reactions here...

Have a look at fans reaction here:

AWESOME: @Eminem performs the best original song Oscar winner from 17 years ago, “Lose Yourself”! pic.twitter.com/rHBxiPP0zo — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) February 10, 2020

#Eminem performing 'Lose Yourself,' which won Best Original Song at the 75th Academy Awards, at the #Oscars tonight. 🎤 pic.twitter.com/UioaaXdjWD — Bops & Bangers (@bopsandbangers) February 10, 2020

Eminem performing 'lose yourself' at the #Oscars the Celebs in the audience trying to rap along got me laughing 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/CQ70a28XmU — Ali (@DrakesWriter1) February 10, 2020

tfw u lose urself in the music pic.twitter.com/aMUv4Ibgc7 — I am once again asking for [TK] (@rosadona) February 10, 2020

Eminem on stage at Oscars singing from 8 mile.



All of us: pic.twitter.com/0NbkzNY4E1 — Justin Mikita (@JustinMikita) February 10, 2020

The cuts to the audience during this Eminem performance. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/iy6gnNhmHQ — B R ▲ N D Ⓐ L O R I ▲ N (@BGisBrandonGray) February 10, 2020

Released in 2002, Lose Yourself is a hit single featured on the soundtrack to 8 Mile. The hip-hop drama starred Eminem and was inspired by the rapper's experiences in the underground rap battle scene. Eminem last received a GRAMMY nomination for his 2018 track, Lucky You, at the 61st GRAMMY Awards, held in 2019.

