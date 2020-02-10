The Debate
The Debate
Oscars 2020: Eminem's Surprise Lose Yourself Performance Takes Social Media By Storm

Hollywood News

Eminem, one of the most prolific rappers made a surprise appearance at the Oscars 2020. Here's how netizens reacted to his thundering performance on Sunday

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
oscars 2020

Rapper Eminem made a surprise performance at the Oscars 2020. He performed on Lose Yourself, his first Oscar-winning hit from the year 2002. The 8 Mile song is almost 20-years-old. However, the performance received a thunderous response from the audience.

Eminem’s performance was kept highly secretive. In the year 2003, when Eminem won the Oscar for Lose Yourself, he wasn’t present to receive it. After 18 years, he wowed the audiences by his surprise performance. In a tweet, Eminem said it took 18 years for him to reach there. 

Fans couldn’t restrain themselves from tweeting about Eminem's performance. Few have hailed the Rap God for his splendid performance while a few joked about it. Take a look at a few fan reactions here...

Have a look at fans reaction here:

Released in 2002, Lose Yourself is a hit single featured on the soundtrack to 8 Mile. The hip-hop drama starred Eminem and was inspired by the rapper's experiences in the underground rap battle scene. Eminem last received a GRAMMY nomination for his 2018 track, Lucky You, at the 61st GRAMMY Awards, held in 2019.

Published:
COMMENT
JAISWAL TAKES AN ABSOLUTE STUNNER