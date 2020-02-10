Janelle Monáe opened the Oscars with her amazing performance which everyone at the ceremony enjoyed very much. However, the singer called out big snubs at the 92nd Academy Awards in her song. This gesture by Janelle struck everyone who was present at the ceremony.

Oscars 2020: Janelle Monáe's performance calls out Oscars for multiple snubs

Janelle Monáe started the performance by mentioning that tonight is the celebration of storytelling. She also added that the night is also about the misfits, outcasts and the misunderstood. She started off the performance by playing the character of Mr Rogers from A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood. It was mentioned by an entertainment portal that Tom Hanks had been nominated for best supporting actor for the film. However, female director Marielle Heller wasn’t recognised for her work.

Hanks and Rita Wilson enjoyed the performance as Janelle presented Hanks with a bowler hat. The dancers in the background called attention to several films which were reportedly snubbed. They did this by wearing costumes from Melina Matsoukas’s Queen & Slim, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Hustlers, Dolemite Is My Name, Us, Midsommar, and more.

In her performance, Janelle Monáe mentioned the films by singing a song. She continued the song by crooning that it is time to come alive because the Oscars are so white, calling out the Oscars for its lack of diversity. Janelle thanked the women in the room and celebrated their films in the middle of her performance. The entertainment portal reported that no female director was nominated despite plenty of films having the potential.

However, Janelle is not the only one who made her stance at the Oscars. Natalie Portman herself made a bold statement as she walked the red carpet wearing a cape with the names of female directors embroidered on them. Gerwig, Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Kasi Lemmons (Harriet), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), and Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) are the women who weren’t nominated at the 2020 Oscars.

