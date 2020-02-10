Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Quotes His Late Brother's Lyrics, Gets A Standing Ovation

The 92nd Academy Awards held on Sunday presented Joaquin Phoenix with the award for Actor in a Leading Role for his movie Joker. Joaquin was seen getting emotional as he took the centre stage to thank the people involved in helping him win the award. He spoke about how humans have been disconnected from the natural world. He spoke on an array of topics, check out his speech here.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Oscar 2020 acceptance speech

#Oscars Moment: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for his work in @jokermovie.

As Joaquin Phoenix took the centres stage, he was seen getting a little emotional. He spoke about his beliefs and even got a standing ovation. In his speech, he said that the acting career has given him a voice to be the voice of the voiceless. He even stated that acting has given him the ‘most extraordinary life’.

Joaquin Phoenix further added that he has been cruel and difficult to work with, but then added that many people present for the Oscars 2020 night have given him a second chance. He believes that people are at their best when they support, help each other grow and educate as well as guide one another to be better. While concluding the speech he narrated a poem written by his brother.

With a breaking voice, Joaquin Phoenix narrated a poem his brother River wrote when he was 17-years-old. He stated, ‘run to the rescue with love, and peace will follow.’ Apart from Joaquin Phoenix, some of the biggest names in Hollywood were nominated for the award. The Oscars 2020 nomination for Actor in a Leading Role included Antonio Banderas for Pain and Glory, Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Adam Driver for Marriage Story and Jonathan Pryce for The Two Popes.

The award marks the first Oscar win for Joaquin Phoenix. He also won the Best Actor in a motion picture drama at the Golden Globe 2020 awards. Netizens have been going gaga over his excellent speech as many took to social media to praise the actor for delivering a great speech.

