Big Sean's Fifth Studio Album 'Detroit 2' Releases; Features Eminem, Travis Scott

American rapper Big Sean released his new album 'Detroit 2' today. The album consists of 21 tracks by the artist and his collaborations. Detriot 2 will be the rapper's fifth studio album. Read ahead to know more about Big Sean's new album and how fans have reacted to it.
'Detroit 2' is a follow-up album to Detroit that came out in 2012. The song Deep Reverence from the album was already released before the album had come out. Big Sean also took to Instagram to announce the news. Take a look:
Big Sean mentioned in his caption - 'Finally! My 5th album Detroit 2 out now! Let’s go!' (sic). Many fans and celebs responded by congratulating the rapper. Take a look at the comments:
The album consists of many songs in collaboration with other singers and rappers like Eminem, Travis Scott and TWENTY88. Take a look at the top collaborations in the album:
Deep Reverence ft. Nipsey Hussle
Wolves ft. Post Malone
Body Language ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Jhene Aiko
Story by Dave Chappelle
Guard Your Heart ft. Anderson Paak, Earlly Mac, Wale
Respect It ft. Young Thug & Hit-Boy
Lithuania ft. Travis Scott
Full Circle ft. Key Wane & Diddy
Time In ft. TWENTY88
Don Life ft. Lil Wayne
Friday Night Cypher ft. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce Da 5’9” & Eminem
Story by Stevie Wonder
Still I Rise ft. Dom Kennedy
Many fans have already given their review of the album on Twitter. Most of the reviews are positive. Take a look:
Big Sean back with the fire. Don Life. pic.twitter.com/xA6MxIEj1q— Odin B âš¡ï¸ (@OdinB) September 4, 2020
Thank you for blessing us with this Album ðŸ™ðŸ½ Just listened to the whole thing , it is truly a masterpiece âœ¨ I can tell you put your all into this body of work. Proud of you Sean & want you to know that you are one of my Favorites of all time ðŸ™ŒðŸ½ Never stop being you ! #Detroit2— ItzAaliyah (@ItzAaliyah7) September 4, 2020
Album of the year I swear pic.twitter.com/sElMNhvH8y— 650mill (@650Mill) September 4, 2020
To the man that can never keep me in a single mood :— Alex (@Alex_Kurosaki_) September 4, 2020
ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥³ðŸŽ‰ ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜“ðŸ˜– pic.twitter.com/ztZNhDQx6h
Big Sean recently gave an interview to Detroit Free Press where he talked a bit about the album. The rapper mentioned that he wanted people to feel the city (Detroit) in his music. He added that he also wanted people to feel 'the undeniable soul, that unbreakable spirit' of Detroit as well.
The rapper mentioned that he found Detroit to be an impactful city as it impacted his music a lot and also added that he didn't think there was any greater city than Detroit.
