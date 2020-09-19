Eminem Records A Remix Of Kanye West's 'Use This Gospel', Fans Say 'Drop It Asap'

Kanye West has recently been making the headlines for his tweets. He has been making several major announcements and revealing information about his contracts and music labels over the past few days on his Twitter handle. Kanye West recently took to his Twitter and revealed that Eminem has recorded a remix of his Jesus is King track Use This Gospel. This news has sent social media into a frenzy. Here is everything you need to know about Kanye West’s Use This Gospel recorded by Eminem.

Kanye West shares Eminem has recorded his Use This Gospel remix

Kanye West took to his Twitter and made the revelation to everyone. His Use This Gospel was produced by Dr Dre. He took to his Twitter and thanked Eminem for rapping on the Dr Dre remix of his Use This Gospel. He also shared his love for the Rap God and said he has always loved and respected him. He further added that he is honoured to have him bless this song.

He also shared the love of his daughter North West for the song and said that it is her favourite Kanye West song of all time. Kanye West and Eminem had joined forces only once in the past with 2009’s Forever. It also featured Drake and Lil Wayne. Here is a look at Kanye West’s Twitter.

@Eminem THANK YOU FOR RAPPING ON THE DR DRE REMIX OF USE THIS GOSPEL I HAVW ALWAYS LOVED AND RESPECTED YOU AND IM HONORED TO HAVE YOU BLESS THIS SONG ... ITS ALSO NORTH WEST’S FAVORITE KANYE WEST SONG OF ALL TIME — ye (@kanyewest) September 18, 2020

Fans react to Kanye West's Use This Gospel remix by Eminem

As soon as he shared the news on Twitter, a lot of fans shared their excitement about the news. Several fans demanded early release of the track with comments saying drop this right now. One such fan wrote, “My two favourite artists are collaborating again!”Another user wrote, “Kanye fans are always trashing Eminem while Kanye loves and respects him. Goat recognizes Goat” Here is a look at some of the comments on Kanye West’s Twitter.

Omggg. Drop it asap!!!!🔥🔥🙏🙏 — Jenjen28 (@814_973) September 18, 2020

DROP IT RIGHT NOW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 18, 2020

Kanye West's Twitter

Kanye West had earlier shared on his Twitter that he wants to produce Destiny's Child gospel album. He shared a video of him blasting Michelle William's song Say Yes on a stereo. The song features Destiny’s Child members Beyonce and Kelly Rowland. He has also ranted about the record deals and music labels. He even shared a video a man urinating on one of his grammy awards. Here is a look at Kanye West’s Twitter.

SAY YES!!! We need to produce that Destiny’s Child gospel album 🕊 pic.twitter.com/4TiWjxdfCK — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

