Emma Roberts And Garrett Hedlund Expecting First Child Together, Actor's Mother Confirms

Hollywood actor Emma Roberts is reportedly expecting her first child with beau Garrett Hedlund. The news was confirmed by Emma Robert’s mother Kelly who responded to a few Instagram messages confirming the news. The account has since been deactivated.

Emma Roberts is pregnant

When fans congratulated Emma’s mother Kelly after learning about the news, she expressed her excitement by replying to some of the comments. It has been reported that when one Instagram user congratulated Kelly, she replied by thanking the fan and saying that she is very excited. One Instagram user asked if Emma Roberts was pregnant, to which her mother replied with a simple ‘yes’ in the comments.

Emma Roberts, 29, is best known for her role in the series Scream Queens. The actor has been dating Garrett Hedlund for about a year. Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were spotted going on numerous romantic dates in the past year. The couple has not confirmed the news about the pregnancy yet.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund, 35, sparked dating rumours last year after she broke up with her fiancé Evan Peters. Emma and Garrett have been spotted quite a lot during the pandemic. It had been reported previously that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund were just exploring the relationship, but it seems to have gotten quite serious between the couple.

Emma Roberts had been dating actor Evan Peters and the duo was engaged, however, he broke the relationship off. According to a reputed entertainment portal, the Wild Child actor revealed that they had their ups and downs for a really long time and that they were trying to make the relationship work. However, the break up was ‘long due’.

Emma Roberts and Evan Peters broke up shortly after Valentine’s Day last year. Meanwhile, Tron actor Garrett Hedlund was dating actor Kristen Durst for four years before calling off the relationship. They dated from 2012 to 2016 before going their separate ways.

