Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Buy A Family Home As They Prepare To Embrace Parenthood: Reports

Singer Joe Jonas and his wife actor Sophie Turner are expecting their first child together. It has now been reported that the couple is preparing for the arrival of their child. According to an entertainment portal, Joe Jonas has purchased a baby-friendly family house in Los Angeles as the two 'prepare' for their first child amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also been reported that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wanted to expand their family. The new house that the couple are moving in to is a great modern family house. The house reportedly has plenty of rooms for a growing family and is good to raise children.

The couple has been reportedly making sure to follow all the rules of the lockdown and is distancing themselves from everyone in the coronavirus pandemic. While they are seen stepping out of their house often, Joe and Sophie are quite cautious about following the health precautions. They recently stood in support of the Black Lives Matter process. However, they were being very precautions as Sophie Turner is pregnant. According to reports, the couple is setting into their new family home. They are also busy finalising details for the nursey.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married at the Little White Wedding Chapel, Las Vegas in May 2019. The couple, however, got married for the second time in South France in June 2019. According to various reports, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together. However, the couple themselves have not confirmed the news.

Sophie Turner's pregnancy rumours were confirmed when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted on a walk together. Much to the fans' delight, Sophie Turner was seen flaunting her baby bump. Since then, numerous pictures of the couple strolling together as Sophie turner flaunts her baby bump have been captured. Check out some of the times when she flaunted her growing belly.

Sophie Turner's pregnancy pictures

Sophie Turner's growing bump was on display as she enjoyed a walk on the beach with her husband Joe Jonas in Santa Barbara, California on Monday as she donned a pair of grey socks with white sandals while she styled her blonde locks into an updo pic.twitter.com/oZ5Xz7vOTb — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 27, 2020

In the at-home version of The Late Late Show, Joe Jonas told host James Corden what he was doing to spend his time in the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Joe Jonas said that he has been building a lot of Legos. He further added that he is not ''as good'' as his wife Sophie Turner. Sophie, according to Joe Jonas, is the talented one amongst the two when it comes to Legos. He further added that his job is just to assort the pieces of the Legos.

