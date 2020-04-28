Lea Michele Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Zandy Reich?

Glee actor Lea Michele who tied the knot last year is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Zach Reich. According to a reputed magazine, the couple is always wanted to be parents. The 33-year-old Glee star and her husband were first linked in July 2017. Lea Michele would often post pictures with her now-husband throughout the initial year.

Lea Michele's relationship timeline

Just a year after dating, in April 2018, Zach Reich proposed to Lea Michele with a stunning four-carat ring. It has been reported that Lea Michele’s husband designed the ring himself before popping the question to the actor. Lea Michele confirmed the engagement after she posted a picture with the ring. Lea Michele captioned the picture with a simple ‘yes’. Lea Michele’s family held an intimate engagement ceremony for the couple as well.

In March 2019, Lea Michele and Zach Reich tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in North California. The wedding was attended by close friends and family. Lea Michele’s Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts and her Glee cast members Darren Criss and Becca Tobin. Lea Michele wore an elegant custom Monique Lhuillier white dress and carried a white coloured bouquet at the ceremony. While Lea Michele’s husband wore a sharp navy blue coloured suit.

Lea Michele recently posted a sun-kissed picture of herself soaking up the vitamin D. She captioned the picture with a simple ‘Vitamin D’ and smiled at the sun. In the picture, the actor features an all-natural no-makeup look. Fans of the actor were quick to notice that the Glee star was making a reference to one of the episodes titled Vitamin D, on the show.

