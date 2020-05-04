Katherine Schwarzenegger Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Steps Out To Walk Her Dog; See Pics

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together. As per multiple reports, the couple, who tied the knot in June 2019 is expecting their first child together. Chris Pratt already has a son, Jack with his former wife Anna Faris. However, it has been reported by a reputed magazine that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger wanted to expand their family as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Interrupts His Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's Quarantine Baking Session

Katherine Schwarzenegger's photos

ALSO READ: Actor Chris Pratt Expecting First Child With Author Katherine Schwarzenegger

Recently, pictures of Katherine Schwarzenegger walking her dog have gone viral. In the picture, Katherine Schwarzenegger is seen wearing an all-black athleisure wear while on the stroll. She tied a dark coloured hoodie around her waist and wore a dark coloured cap while on the stroll. Katherine Schwarzenegger is accompanied by her dog Maverick as the two stroll the streets of Brentwood in California. Katherine tied her face mask to her arm as she chatted away while on the walk.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt & Katherine's Net Worth Will Surprise You; Read Details

A source told a reputed magazine that Chris Pratt’s son Jack has been a big part of his daring life. Rather than enjoying romantic solo dates, Chris Pratt was often accompanied by Jack on their dates as well. Katherine Schwarzenegger is reportedly a huge fan of kids and is often seen doing activities with Jack. She even wished her husband on Father’s Day by adding a picture with Jack on her social media.

In the post, she mentioned that Chris Pratt being a loving father to his son Jack was one of the reasons why she fell in love with him. She wrote, ‘Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you.’ [sic]

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt Reveals His Son Jack Was Born Premature, Calls Him 'a Real Miracle'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.