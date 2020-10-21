Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mother After She 'spilled The Beans' About Her Pregnancy

American actor Emma Roberts, known for her roles in films like Scream Queens, American Horror Story, We're the Millers and more, recently made some serious revelations about her mom after she accidentally revealed about her pregnancy. The actor revealed that she had to block her mother, Kelly Cunningham because she took to the gram to reveal that she and boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, are expecting a baby.

During an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Kimmel, Emma opened up about the reason why she blocked her mother on Instagram. The actor revealed that she had bought her mom an iPhone on the occasion of Mothers’ Day. She added the reason she bought it so that they could FaceTime and iMessage each other. She also said that it was sweet and such a lovefest at first, but later admitted that it was the worst thing she ever did.

Emma revealed that her fans began DMing and commenting on her mom’s Instagram handle asking questions about her pregnancy. And Kelly responded to Emma’s fans, confirming about the pregnancy. Emma called it a disaster and found out about it on a plane. She added that she could not get to her or ‘attack her’ so she just iMessaged and DMed her asking to stop all of it.

Emma added, “When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it,’” Emma said. “I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.’” “I blocked her at one point. It was my only weapon". Later, Kelly texted Emma asked if she blocked her with a sad emoji to which Emma said, yes, she did block her. The actor later unblocked her mother and said that it was an Instagram war with her that she never saw coming. The actor concluded by saying that this is a good story to tell the baby.

Emma Roberts' pregnancy

Emma and Garrett Hedlund officially confirmed their pregnancy in late August 2020. Emma Roberts took to her Instagram handle to reveal details about her baby shower ceremony which was held in a beautifully decorated garden. The actor went on to give a glimpse of what she was wearing at the ceremony. She was seen donning a white floral maxi dress that had floral prints in brown and blue colours. The actor also penned a sweet note describing the day and her feelings. Take a look.

