Emma Roberts Announces Pregnancy On Instagram, Reveals Her ‘Two Favourite Guys'; See Post

Recently, the Nancy Drew actor Emma Roberts took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. Her photographs revealed that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund. Further, Emma Roberts also shared the gender of her baby in the Instagram post.

Emma Roberts' pregnancy news:

Emma Roberts shared three photographs in the Instagram post. She captioned the post as, “Me...and my two favorite guys”. Further, she also dropped blue hearts in the caption. This revealed that Roberts is expecting a baby boy. While the first photograph featured Emma’s solo picture, the next two photographs featured the Dreamland actor, Garrett Hedlund.

Emma wore a white off-shoulder dress and let her hair down in the photographs. On the other hand, her boyfriend styled a casual outfit. The actor matched his T-shirt with his girlfriend’s outfit and paired it with blue jeans.

Several fans showered their love on Emma Roberts' Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Several celebrities also commented on the Instagram post. You can check out the Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

On the work front:

Emma Roberts made her acting debut as a child artist in the 2001 biographical crime film, Blow. Since then, she has starred in several films as well as web series. Some of her famous films include Nancy Drew, Wild Child, Scream 4, We're the Millers, and several others. The actor is also known for her role in the horror anthology web series, American Horror Story. Roberts played the lead role in the ninth season of this show. The American Horror Story cast also includes actors Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, Matthew Morrison and several others.

Emma Roberts' Instagram:

The American Horror Story actor Emma Roberts is quite active on Instagram. Further, she also enjoys a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform. As of date, Roberts has about 13.8 million followers on Instagram.

Emma appears to be an avid reader. Her Instagram profile is akin to this fact. Recently, the actor shared an Instagram post wherein she expressed her love for books and gardens. She captioned the post as, “My feel-good tip: take time for yourself and enjoy a few minutes of quiet every day ðŸŒ¸ For me, the best place is the garden with a good book! Where’s your favorite place to reflect and feel at peace? #BOSSALIVE @boss”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

