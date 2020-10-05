Emma Roberts Has A Stunning Floral Baby Shower; Shares Aesthetic Pics Revealing Details

Actor Emma Roberts recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her baby shower ceremony which was studded with pretty things. She posted a few updates on the decoration while also revealing her look from the breezy spring-themed ceremony. The event was held in an open garden and the actor seemed quite elated about the décor and the way her family and friends pulled off the celebration.

Emma Roberts’ stunning baby shower

Actor Emma Roberts recently took to social media to reveal details from her baby shower ceremony which was held in a beautifully decorated garden. In the first picture posted on her Instagram story, Emma Roberts revealed her look for the special day. She was seen wearing a white floral maxi dress which had prints in brown and blue colours.

Her hair had been left open while she had light brown-dominated makeup which suited the attire. She also added a pair of white shoes to the look along with a matching mask. Have a look at Emma Robert’s attire here.

In her story, Emma Roberts put up pictures from the baby shower ceremony, revealing details about the theme and décor. She posted a picture of her drink which was served in a royal green cup, matching the green, floral theme.

In the next story, she posted a picture of a beautiful flower bouquet, which was presented in a stunning manner. The roses were in two different colours - one of which is baby pink, a darker shade of pink and red. Emma also put up a thank you note for Eric Buterbaugh, who sent the flowers her way.

In the next segment of her story, Emma Roberts revealed a bunch of cookies that were prepared for the occasion. The cookies were made in ocean blue colour with ‘baby boy’ written over them in white cream. She also posted pictures of a few other delicacies which were made in the shape of mushrooms, to celebrate the special day.

Emma Roberts also revealed what the décor of the place looked like. She posted pictures of a few strings which were hanging on the tree as a part of the decoration. The ends of these strings were attached with roses of different colours. Emma Roberts also revealed a few gifts that she received on her baby shower. One of the gifts came with a mask with the words ‘Oh Boy!’ stitched into it. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Emma Roberts Instagram

