Emma Stone-Dave McCary's Wedding Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Hollywood News

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been reportedly dating for a long time. Their wedding has been called off due to COVID-19 concerns. Read to know more info

Written By Shakir Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Emma Stone

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been affecting people around the globe. Several places have led to a complete shutdown, production and filming on many movies has also been stalled. Now due to the outbreak, popular Hollywood personalities Emma Stone and Dave McCary has postponed their wedding. Read to know more.

Also Read | Emma Stone Has A Quirky Personality; Here Are Some Cues From The La La Land Actor

Emma Stone & Dave McCary’s marriage postpone

Hollywood star Emma Stone and her long-time boyfriend turned fiancé Dave McCary were soon to take the vows in an undisclosed location. However, coronavirus pandemic has made the two hold off the wedding for now, as per reports. The new date of their wedding is reportedly not set as of yet. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Stone (@emma_stone_6) on

Also Read | Dave McCary Pops The Question And Emma Stone Says Yes! Check It Out

According to reports, Emma Stone met Dave McCary for the first time there in 2016. McCary was working as a segment director on the show Saturday Night Live. In 2017, they were spotted at the premiere of Brigsby Bear, which was the feature directorial debut of Dave McCary. Since then, rumours about the two dating started doing the rounds.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by LUNA (@klunass) on

Also Read | Emma Stone: 5 Best Movies To Watch On The Actor's Birthday

In 2019, Emma Stone and Dave McCary were seen at a game night together. They walked their first red carpet together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. They reportedly went on a vacation trip to Santa Monica in mid-2019. At the end of the year, McCary revealed on his social media handles that the two are officially engaged. He is seen standing next to the Oscar-winning actor while she shows her ring.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Stone (@emma_stone_6) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by People Ciné News (@peoplecinenews) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @davemccary on

Also Read | Camila Cabello & Post Malones' Producer Andrew Watt Tests Postivie For COVID-19

Emma Stone and Dave McCary's marriage is not the only one to be called off due to COVID-19. Previously, Singaporean actor Ase Wang and Princess Beatrice of York, a member of the British royal family delayed their marriage due to Coronavirus scare. Government is urging people to stay safe and stay at home to stop the widespread of COVID-19 or Coronavirus.

 

 

First Published:
