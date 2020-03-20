Emma Stone-Dave McCary's Wedding Postponed Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has been affecting people around the globe. Several places have led to a complete shutdown, production and filming on many movies has also been stalled. Now due to the outbreak, popular Hollywood personalities Emma Stone and Dave McCary has postponed their wedding. Read to know more.

Emma Stone & Dave McCary’s marriage postpone

Hollywood star Emma Stone and her long-time boyfriend turned fiancé Dave McCary were soon to take the vows in an undisclosed location. However, coronavirus pandemic has made the two hold off the wedding for now, as per reports. The new date of their wedding is reportedly not set as of yet.

According to reports, Emma Stone met Dave McCary for the first time there in 2016. McCary was working as a segment director on the show Saturday Night Live. In 2017, they were spotted at the premiere of Brigsby Bear, which was the feature directorial debut of Dave McCary. Since then, rumours about the two dating started doing the rounds.

In 2019, Emma Stone and Dave McCary were seen at a game night together. They walked their first red carpet together at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. They reportedly went on a vacation trip to Santa Monica in mid-2019. At the end of the year, McCary revealed on his social media handles that the two are officially engaged. He is seen standing next to the Oscar-winning actor while she shows her ring.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary's marriage is not the only one to be called off due to COVID-19. Previously, Singaporean actor Ase Wang and Princess Beatrice of York, a member of the British royal family delayed their marriage due to Coronavirus scare. Government is urging people to stay safe and stay at home to stop the widespread of COVID-19 or Coronavirus.

