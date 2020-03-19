Camila Cabello & Post Malones' Producer Andrew Watt Tests Postivie For COVID-19

Famous Hollywood producer Andrew Watt, known for producing Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' sensational track Senorita, took to social media on March 19 to announce that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Andrew shared a long post on his Instagram to tell his fans about his "journey getting here in an effort to bring awareness to the severity of what's happening in the world."

Andrew Watt detected with Coronavirus

In the note, Andrew Watt expressed that he was recently handed the results of being positive with COVID-19 and wished to take a moment to tell people his journey about the same. Andrew revealed that he was first checked positive for the normal flu after which he put himself in self-quarantine. After fighting the flu for days without it subsiding in any way, Andrew rushed to the emergency room to get tested for COVID-19 but was turned down due to federal regulations.

With growing Paranoia, Andrew Watt visited a private doctor who then tested him and the results turned out to be positive for COVID-19. Only after getting the necessary tests done for the virus is when he was able to get the right medicines and feel a little relief. In conclusion, Andrew Watt stated that the ongoing outbreak is not a joke and everyone should take it seriously. Andrew expressed that the idea of social distancing is to protect someone's parents or grandparents which shouldn't be taken lightly in any manner.

