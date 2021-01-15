Emma Thompson And Lashana Lynch To Join Netflix's 'Matilda' In THESE Roles

Oscar winner and Harry Potter fame actress Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, and Alisha Weir will join Netflix’s musical adaptation of the beloved children’s story “Matilda,” directed by Matthew Warchus. Emma Thompson will play Miss Trunchbull while 11-year-old Alisha Weir, who has appeared in the Irish TV series “Darklands,” takes on the title role of Matilda, the young girl who learns to use her special powers. Lashana Lynch, who will be starring in 'No Time To Die' as a 007 agent alongside Daniel Craig's Bond, was earlier reported to be in talks for the role of Miss Honey, according to E! Online.

More about Matilda Musical for Netflix

A still from 'Matilda' (1996) distributed by Tristar Pictures, co-produced and directed by Danny DeVito

According to E! Online, 'Matilda', will be directed by Matthew Warcus, who stated that Matilda will be a fresh and imaginative retelling of the award-winning musical with a mix of fresh faces and established stars. He added that he is looking forward to introducing this 'beloved and powerful' story to a new generation of fans around the world.

Based on the 1988 book by Roald Dahl, “Matilda” tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Alisha Weir has also appeared in the horror film “Leave Me Alone.” Thompson will be seen next in “Cruella” and last year starred in “Last Christmas” and TV series Years and Years. Lashana Lynch who had starred in Captain Marvel (2019), will be seen partnering with Daniel Craig in his last outing as 007' James Bond in No Time To Die (2021).

Produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Jon Finn, and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company with Netflix, the film will be distributed worldwide by Netflix except in the U.K., where TriStar Pictures will distribute it in theatres. Dennis Kelly adapted the screenplay from the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical, which had music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. Matilda musical was previously adapted for the screen in 1996, with Danny DeVito directing and Mara Wilson playing the title role, before becoming a stage musical in London and on Broadway.

