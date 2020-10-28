Emma Thompson To Star In Sophie Hyde's Comedy-drama 'Good Luck To You, Leo Grande'

Emma Thompson is all set to entertain the audience with a new comedy-drama. The actor has collaborated with Animals director Sophie Hyde for the movie Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. This movie is the first venture between Cornerstone Films and Genesius co-founder Debbie Gray. They are partners in the Australian production and distribution company, The Reset Collective.

Emma Thompson in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Emma Thompson would be portraying the role of Nancy Stokes. Nancy is a 55-year old widow who is desperate for some adventure, human connection and sexual pleasure. In desperation, Stokes hires a sex therapist, Leo Grande. Good Luck To You, Leo Grande is written by British Comedy Award winner Katy Brand. The film will start its production in 2021 in London. Cornerstone will handle international sales and distribution, and will shop the project to buyers at the American Film Market in November, co-repping the U.S sales rights together with CAA Media Finance.

Sophie Hyde talks about Emma Thompson and the movie

In an interview with Variety, Sophie Hyde said that she is thrilled to be working with tremendously funny and heartbreakingly honest Emma Thompson to explore intimacy and desire. She also appreciated Emma for putting on screen a relationship that is unexpected and delightful. Hyde mentioned that at a time when their need for each other is so vividly present, it will be a delight to create and show this connection between two people which is funny, sexy and moving. In the interview, Debbie Gray also appreciated the script as he said that he loved the script from the first read. He also called it funny, relatable and relevant. Gray added that it’s great to have a female strong team with such a passion for the project.

Cornerstone Films’ Alison Thompson and Mark Gooder also said that they loved the bold, fresh and surprising take on female sexuality in Katy’s script and to have an actor of Emma’s calibre in the role of Nancy is a real gift. Thompson is represented by Hamilton Hodell and CAA. Hyde is represented by UTA and Anonymous Content. Sophie Hyde’s recent project Animals has gained major anticipation ahead of its release. It stars Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat. The movie received critical praise at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. It is set to release in the US on November 10.

