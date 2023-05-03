Emma Watson Opens Up On Her 5-year Acting Break After Little Women

Emma Watson recently opened up on the actual reason behind her acting break. The actress stated that she felt like she was losing her voice. Emma Watson made this statement specifically in relation to cinematic work that carried her name, but went against her personal opinions and stances.

Emma Watson on having to defend her work

Emma Watson recently shared how she was not very happy at all. The actress categorically said that she "felt a bit caged". Emma relayed that in her line of work, it happened time and again when she was made to stand in front during film promotions with reporters rightfully asking how the contents of the same aligned with her viewpoint. She recalled feeling powerless in situations like these, especially becoming the face and spokesperson of projects in which she was not truly involved at the conception level.

Emma Watson on feeling voiceless

Emma Watson also relayed how she has often felt voiceless. The actress elaborated that she simply wanted the power to defend herself in a way she felt correct if someone was going to negatively comment about the work she had done. The Harry Potter star stated that she needed the freedom to own up to her mistakes when she made them, without feeling responsible towards other factors involved.

Emma Watson stated that she simply wanted to have the opportunity and ability to say something along the lines of, "Yes, I screwed up, it was my decision, I should have done better." She also said that she is happy simply sitting and waiting for "the next right thing" instead of continuously working like a robot. Emma shot to fame after playing the role of Hermione Granger in the expansive Harry Potter series.

The then-child actor successfully made a transition to a full-fledged acting career having starred in films like Noah, Colonia, The Bling Ring and Beauty and the Beast, among other roles. Her last release was Greta Gerwig's Little Women in which she played the role of Margaret March.