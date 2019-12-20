Emma Watson Refuses To Join A-list Co-stars On ‘Little Women’ Press Tour

Hollywood actress Emma Watson, who shot to fame with her character as Hermoine Granger in Harry Potter series, has refused to join the promo tour for Little Women. Emma plays the character of Meg March from Louisa May Alcott's novel turned to film by the same title. She joined co-stars Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet and her royal highness Meryl Streep only at the premiere at MoMA on December 7 but has refused the Press tour. As per reports, while the rest of the cast has been hitting the promo circuit hard, with late-night appearances, morning-show spots and touring the globe, Emma’s reps told Sony that she would only do the premiere. The reason behind Emma's decision is unknown.

Emma gifts Little Women books anonymously

Meanwhile, people in her circle speculate if she wasn’t happy with the movie or fell out with the cast. However, a separate report insisted that Watson was thrilled with the film, pointing out that she had flooded her Instagram account with photos of the movie, and said she’s also not a lead character. The report also claimed that having such a massive social media footprint means she could easily skip the tour and have equal impact, the insider pointed out. Recently, Emma was spotted leaving books of the Little Women on streets anonymously. Netizens have lauded her for her move and said that it really doesn't matter if she misses the tour. Take a look at the responses on Emma dropping Press tour and gifting books.

Emma Watson doing literally everything except attending Little Women press, I see. pic.twitter.com/zmEyDOxuFq — Ursula MS 🏹 (@UrsulaMS13) December 18, 2019

Yes, @EmmaWatson has officially announced our #LWBookFairies activity! Book fairies around the world are hiding a total of 2,000 copies of Little Women. As part of the activity, a variety of editions (122 !) will be hidden for some very lucky finders 💚#ibelieveinbookfairies pic.twitter.com/JktmLJb72Q — The Book Fairies (@the_bookfairies) December 15, 2019

For those who where complaining about Emma Watson not doing promo for “Little Women”, she just did the best promo so far for the movie & the book!



She’s that great of a human 💛 pic.twitter.com/IPvbLjRmRq — andy ✨✨👒 (@cinematopeya) December 15, 2019

emma watson buying some copies of little women and leaving them in a place where people can find it. yeah i’m soft 🥺 pic.twitter.com/b59ru6vaY9 — 𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐢𝐫𝐞 (@siriusclaw) December 15, 2019

