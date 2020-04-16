Emma Watson Rings In Her 30th Birthday, Thanks Fans For Having Her Back

Emma Watson, who shot to prominence post the success of the Harry Potter series, has delivered a wide range of successful films throughout her illustrious career and has amassed a massive fan following down the years. On April 15, Emma Watson celebrated her 30th birthday, and to mark the day, the actor’s fans stormed the internet with well wishes and messages. Responding to the same, Emma recently posted her childhood picture, thanking her fans for supporting her throughout her journey. Read details:

Recently, Emma Watson took to her official Instagram handle to share a childhood picture of herself, to thank her fans for outpouring love on her birthday. Speaking about the same, Emma Watson revealed that her journey was no less than an adventure. Expressing the gratitude for the people who stood up for her, Emma thanked them for having her back. As seen in the picture shared by Emma, the actor can be seen fast in sleep, donning an orange-striped sweater with floral pants. Take a look at the picture shared:

Emma on the professional front

Emma was much-appreciated for her performance in Beauty and the Beast in 2017. Starring Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast follows the story of a selfish Prince, who is cursed to become a monster for the rest of his life unless he learns to fall in love with a beautiful young woman he keeps as a prisoner. Helmed by Bill Condon, the movie also stars her Harry Potter co-star, Emma Thompson. In 2019, Emma was seen in Greta Gerwig's much-acclaimed film, Little Women, which follows the story of Jo March, who reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters, or the four young women, each determined to live life on her own terms.

Thank you @BritishVogue for letting me spend the day playing in Bushy Park! 💚 On newsstands in UK from Friday. @GoodOnYou_App @LittleWomen pic.twitter.com/ALpjiPanxG — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) November 5, 2019

