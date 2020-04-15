Emma Watson’s Off-screen GIFs That Describe All Your Reactions During Covid Quarantine

Emma Watson is one of the finest English actors, model and activists today. Even after being extremely successful in her career, 'Emma Watson' remains a very down-to-earth person. She is very expressive in both her characters and her media appearances. Here are some of Emma Watson’s off-screen GIFs that describes all your reactions during the quarantine. Read ahead to know more-

This GIF is perhaps what people are likely to say once the lockdown is relaxed and Coronavirus is defeated, when that happens.

This GIF is your reaction when you think about that one friend who yelled at the top of their voice on New Year 2019, about how they are going go own 2020 and how it's going to be their year. Well, 2020 is not turning out to be a good one for the entire world. Its okay Emma, we understand the pain and tears behind that big sarcastic laughter.

This GIF is exactly how you will react when you realise that by the time you step out of your house, half of 2020 will be over. Doesn’t it seem like just yesterday when people were making the countdown for the NewYear? The sooner it passes by, the better.

Emma Watson is currently every Indian who is happy about getting done with the first phase of the lockdown but knows that the second phase is not going to be easy either. The ‘YAY’ doesn’t hit that hard when the routine has to be continued.

This GIF is what everybody in this world would be like once everything is back to normal and when we can step out of the house to meet our friends, and the planet is ‘virus-free’. The fight against it is tough and we have a long way to go. But, everybody will one day be dancing like Emma in this GIF when the Earth will be happy again.

