Emma Watson Has Amassed A Humongous Net Worth, All Courtesy The Magical World Of Hogwarts

Emma Watson is one of the most recognisable celebrities in the world. All thanks to her groundbreaking role in the Harry Potter franchise. This franchise not only catapulted her to worldwide fame but also made her teen heartthrob. After starring in the entire Harry Potter franchise, Emma chose to take a break from films and focus on her education. Now she is not only an actor but also a certified yoga teacher, UN Goodwill Ambassador, and an activist. Emma Watson’s several endeavours have helped her amass a staggering net worth.

Emma Watson’s net worth

J.K Rowling’s Harry Potter books have received a cult classic status in pp culture. The books have become an integral part of Children’s literature. The popularity of this book series led to the birth of a now world-famous franchise. The franchise’s star cast gained immense popularity. One of the most successful cast members from the Harry Potter franchise is none other actor and activist Emma Watson.

Emma Watson played the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. Over the years she turned into a teen idol due to her role in the Hogwarts World. According to a media portal’s report, Emma Watson earned $15-20 million per year from her acting salary for Harry Potter. Adjusting for inflation this starlet approximately earned $70 million with her Harry Potter base salary alone after completing the franchise.

The Harry Potter franchise’s success helped Emma Watson bag several other projects in Hollywood. She went on to star in films like My Week with Marilyn (2011), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012), The Bling Ring (2013), This Is The End (2013), Noah (2014), Colonia (2015), Regression (2015), Beauty and the Beast (2017), The Circle (2017). She recently starred in the Greta Gerwig directed Little Women adaptation.

Apart from acting gigs, Emma Watson is also an activist. She is known to work actively for women’s rights and is also a supporter of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement. For those of you who are not aware of this, Emma is also UN Goodwill Ambassador. She tends to live a low-key life hence does not believe in lavish expenditure. This lifestyle and her successful career have led Emma Watson to have an approximate net worth of $80 million i.e. 612 crores.

