Emma Watson's Iconic Quotes As 'Hermione Granger' To Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Today, April 15, 2020, is the 30th birthday of the massively renowned actor Emma Watson. Emma Watson has played several memorable roles, but undoubtedly, her most iconic role will always be that of Hermione Granger.

After featuring in eight Harry Potter films, she has ingrained herself as the true face of Hermione Granger in the minds of all Harry Potter fans. On Emma Watson's 30th birthday, here are a few brilliantly delivered Hermione Granger quotes that have immortalised her.

Iconic Hermione Granger quotes on Emma Watson's 30th birthday

When Hermione (Emma Watson) shows off her snarky side, “At least no one on the Gryffindor team had to buy their way in, they got in on pure talent.” - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Hermione reveals what is most important to her, "Me? Books and cleverness. There are more important things, friendship and bravery." - Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Right after Harry says he cannot risk his friends, “I’ve always admired your courage Harry, but sometimes you can be really thick. You don't really think you're going to be able to find all those Horcruxes by yourself, do you? You need us, Harry.” - Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

Hermoine on blind faith, "I mean, you could claim that anything's real if the only basis for believing in it is that nobody's proved it doesn't exist!” - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

When everyone is too afraid to speak Voldemort's name, "Fear of a name only increases fear of the thing itself." - Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

Hermoine wittily chides Ron, "Just because you have the emotional range of a teaspoon doesn't mean we all have!" - Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Hermoine reveals her strengths, “Actually I’m highly logical which allows me to look past extraneous detail and perceive clearly which others overlook.” - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

