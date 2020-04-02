The Debate
Emma Watson Reveals She Is Fascinated By Kink Culture, Here's Why

Hollywood News

Harry Potter fame Emma Watson recently revealed that she has become slightly fascinated by the kink culture. Read on to know more why Emma likes kink culture

emma watson

Harry Potter fame Emma Watson recently revealed that she has become slightly fascinated by the kink culture. In an interview with a reputed news portal, author Valerie Hudson and Emma Watson were seen discussing various issues like marriage, feminism, #metoo movement and more. Emma was seen saying that she has seen that the healthiest relationships have been between the same gender couple because she believes that they sit down and try to agree on things.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

The Harry Potter star further added that couples of the same gender agree on things between them as opposed to accepting certain sets of assumptions and expectations that are made. Emma Watson further revealed that she has also kind of become slightly fascinated by the kink culture because they are the best communicators. For the unversed, in human sexuality, kink culture is the non-conventional intimate practises, fantasises or concepts.

According to Emma Watson, people who like kink culture know all about consent. Emma believes everyone could use them as role models. The actor explained that they are helpful models.

Fans have previously seen Emma Watson boldly talking about women and gender equality. Here is a quick compilation of a few instances. Have a look at it here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

ALSO READ| Emma Watson Shares A Picture With Tom Felton And Other Harry Potter Cast And It's MAGIC

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

ALSO READ| Emma Watson's Instagram Is An Ode To Her Fashion Sense And These Pictures Are Proof

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

ALSO READ| Emma Watson, Ariana Grande And Other Child Stars Who Made It Big In Hollywood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

ALSO READ| Emma Watson Pledges To Stay At Home Amid COVID-19 Outbreak For These Three People

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson) on

 

 

 

