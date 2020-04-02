Emma Watson Reveals She Is Fascinated By Kink Culture, Here's Why

Harry Potter fame Emma Watson recently revealed that she has become slightly fascinated by the kink culture. In an interview with a reputed news portal, author Valerie Hudson and Emma Watson were seen discussing various issues like marriage, feminism, #metoo movement and more. Emma was seen saying that she has seen that the healthiest relationships have been between the same gender couple because she believes that they sit down and try to agree on things.

The Harry Potter star further added that couples of the same gender agree on things between them as opposed to accepting certain sets of assumptions and expectations that are made. Emma Watson further revealed that she has also kind of become slightly fascinated by the kink culture because they are the best communicators. For the unversed, in human sexuality, kink culture is the non-conventional intimate practises, fantasises or concepts.

According to Emma Watson, people who like kink culture know all about consent. Emma believes everyone could use them as role models. The actor explained that they are helpful models.

Fans have previously seen Emma Watson boldly talking about women and gender equality. Here is a quick compilation of a few instances. Have a look at it here:

