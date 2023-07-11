Emmy Awards 2023 Nominations: Succession To The Crown; Know The Frontrunners

The entertainment industry is buzzing with anticipation as the nominations for the 75th Annual Emmys 2023 Awards are set to be announced. Television's most prestigious award ceremony is known for recognising outstanding talent and exceptional television shows, and this year promises to be no different. Here are the frontrunners in the major categories and the potential nominees.

Best Comedy Series

In the Best Comedy Series category, fan favourites such as Abbott Elementary, Barry, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Poker Face, Shrinking and Ted Lasso are vying for recognition.

(Abbott Elementary may be nominated in Comedy series category | Image: Twitter)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

The race for the Best Comedy Actress award has Christina Applegate from Dead to Me, Rachel Brosnahan from The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Quinta Brunson from Abbott Elementary, Natasha Lyonne from Poker Face and Jenna Ortega from Wednesday vying for the award.

(Jenna Ortega from Wednesday is a frontrunner in Comedy Series Actress Category | Image: Twitter)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

The Comedy Actor category will see Bill Hader from Barry, Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building, Jason Sudeikis from Ted Lasso and Jeremy Allen White from The Bear fighting it out for the honour.

(Bill Hader from Barry is running in Best Actor category | Image: Twitter)

Best Drama Series

Moving to Best Drama Series category, viewers can expect fierce competition between highly acclaimed shows like Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Succession, The White Lotus and Yellowjackets.

(The Crown could be nominated in Drama category | Image: IMDB)

Best Actress in a Drama

In the Best Actress in a Drama category, Sharon Horgan from Bad Sisters, Melanie Lynskey from Yellowjackets, Helen Mirren from 1923, Bella Ramsey from The Last of US, Sarah Snook from Succession and Imelda Staunton from The crown are in the running.

(Sarah Snook from Succession in Drama series actress category | Image: Twitter)

Best Actor in a Drama actor category

The Best Actor in a Drama category includes heavyweights such as Jeff Bridges from The Old Man, Brian Cox from Succession, Kieran Culkin from Succession, Bob Odenkirk from Better Call Saul, Pedro Pascal from The Last of US and Jeremy Strong from Succession.

(Brian Cox from Succession in Drama actor category | Image: Twitter)

Best Limited Series category

The Best Limited Series category will see Beef, Black Bird, Daisy Jones & the Six, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and A Small Light fight it out.

(Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in Limited series category | Image: IMDB)

Best Actress in a Limited Series/Movie

The Best actress in a Limited Series/Movie nomination could potentially go to Jessica Chastain from George & Tammy, Dominique Fishback from Swarm, Elizabeth Olsen from Love & Death, Bel Powley from A Small Light, Rachel Weisz from Dead Ringers or Ali Wong from Beef.

(Jessica Chastain from George & Tammy in Limited series actress category | Image: Twitter)

Best Actor in a Limited Series/Movie

For Best Actor in a Limited Series/Movie category, notable names like Steve Carell from The Patient, Taron Egerton from Black Bird, Evan Peters from Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Daniel Radcliffe from Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Michael Shannon from George & Tammy, and Steven Yeun from Beef are being considered.

(Steven Yeun from Beef in Limited series/movies actor category | Image: Twitter)

With the anticipation building up, fans and industry insiders eagerly await the official announcement of the Emmy nominations, marking the start of the race to television's most prestigious accolades.