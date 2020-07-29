Emmy Nominations 2020: Record Number Of Black Actors Receive Award Nominations

Nominees for Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 were revealed on Tuesday morning, and it seems that the entertainment industry is making strides to recognize people of colour. A record number of Black actors received Emmy Award nominations this year. According to reports, 34.3 percent of the nominees are Black.

Recognizing people of colour at Emmy nominations 2020

Eleven out of the 34 lead acting nominees happen to be Black; the list includes Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross for Black-ish, Don Cheadle for Black Monday, Kerry Washington for Little Fires Everywhere and Regina King for Watchmen. The supporting actor’s category also has around 14 Black actors of the total 44 nominations. Around 10 of the 24 guest-star nominations were also Black actors. This year, Black actors have a stronger presence in the Emmy Awards than they ever have.

Fans elated

Elated fans took to Twitter to share their feelings about actors of colour being nominated for Emmy Awards. A popular radio presenter, Angie Greaves wrote, “For the first time in the history of the #Emmys, Black actresses dominate the category for lead actress in a limited series or movie. @ReginaKing @octaviaspencer @kerrywashington”(sic). A fan also mentioned the same in his tweet and wrote, “Emmy voters really said, “Black voices matter. Black art matters. Sending virtual hugs, kisses, and a hearty congratulations to all of the deserving black nominees! #Emmys #Emmys2020” (sic).

Can’t celebrate enough these #Emmys nominated storytellers: Tracee Ellis Ross. Regina King. Kerry Washington. Robin Thede. Zendaya. Billy Porter. Issa Rae. So many more. Changemakers who lead and tell Black stories with the nuance and dimensions we deserve. — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) July 28, 2020

Emmy Awards Nominations 2020

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek Issa Rae, Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish Don Cheadle, Black Monday Ted Danson, The Good Place Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show Olivia Colman, The Crown Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Laura Linney, Ozark Sandra Oh, Killing Eve Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us Steve Carell, The Morning Show Brian Cox, Succession Billy Porter, Pose Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America Shira Haas, Unorthodox Regina King, Watchmen Octavia Spencer, Self Made Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Lead Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen Hugh Jackman, Bad Education Paul Mescal, Normal People Jeremy Pope, Hollywood Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

