Jimmy Kimmel Is All Set To Host Primetime Emmy Awards 2020

Talk show host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel are all set to host the Emmy Awards this year. This will be the third time Kimmel will be hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards. But apart from Kimmel’s hosting duties, the executive producers are yet to announce how the award show will be handled in terms of the ongoing pandemic.

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has led to several major awards shows being either cancelled or postponed. Many movie and TV series shoots have also been halted since February due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe. But amidst this pandemic crisis, the 72nd Emmy Awards will be taking place this September.

Recently, ABC, the televising partner of the Emmy Awards 2020 announced that talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be taking over as the host of the prestigious award show. This will be the third time Jimmy will host the Emmys after 2012 and 2016. The award show will reportedly be taking place on September 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. EST.

But apart from the award show’s host and its date, further information about the telecast has not been revealed. Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter and confirmed the news about him hosting the award show this year. However, he too refrained from disclosing any new information.

I don't know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it! The 72nd #Emmy Awards - Sunday, September 20th on @ABCNetwork @TelevisionAcad — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) June 16, 2020

According to a media portal’s report, many scenarios are being explored by the executive producers regarding this year’s award shows. A complete virtual version or in-person event with some virtual aspects are the two options that are under discussion. But while selecting a particular format for the award show, the health and safety of all the attendees is the top priority.

ABC Entertainment President, Karey Burke, in her statement to a media portal, talked about this year’s Emmy's and host Jimmy Kimmel. Karey said that she is pretty sure that Kimmel will deliver a funny and moving Primetime Emmy show. In her statement, the ABC Entertainment President also called Jimmy a “true master of ceremonies”.

Apart from getting ready to host the Emmys Awards 2020, Jimmy Kimmel is also busy hosting the home-edition of his talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. Hence Kimmel’s choice as the Emmys host comes as a natural choice amidst the ongoing pandemic. Beyond Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy is also executive producing ABC Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. The Kimmel effect has even resulted in the show being picked up for a second season.

