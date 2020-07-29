Emmy Awards 2020: HBO's Watchmen Leads With 26 Nods; Full List Of Nominations Here

The 72nd Emmy Awards has refused to let the pandemic rain on its parade, after announcer Leslie Jones ardently kicked off the announcement for the nominations this year on Tuesday.

HBO's superhero drama 'Watchmen' along with Amazon Prime's comedy series 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' are the top runners this year bagging 26 and 20 nominations across categories respectively. 'Watchmen' holds special significance this year since its storyline captures unsettling racial violence based in the comic's alternate history in Tulsa, particularly poignant in the wake up of the George Floyd protests that shook the US this year.

'Schitt's Creek' which had survived without an academy award recognition for the most part of its life has been nominated for a whopping 15 segments for its final season this year.

Netflix's 'Ozark' is another one to look out for and has been nominated in 18 categories helping the streaming site achieve a record 160 nominations this year, followed by yearly frontrunner HBO which has earned 107 nods.

This is also the first time AppleTV has received nods from critics all thanks to Jennifer Aniston’s best drama actress bid for 'The Morning Show.' Disney+ has also had a promising start bagging its first nomination with baby Yoda starrer 'The Mandalorian'.

Here is the list of all major nominations

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Best Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best TV movie

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen)

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Jeffery Wright (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Daniel Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

William Jackson (The Good Place)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)

Best Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Competition Series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

American Masters (PBS)

Hillary (Hulu)

The Last Dance (ESPN)

McMillion$ (HBO)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness (Netflix)

'I don't know where or how or even why we are doing this, but we are and I am hosting it!' Jimmy Kimmel had said earlier as Emmy's televising partner ABC gives a nod to hold the prestigious award show even amid the Coronairs pandemic. The 72nd Emmy Awards would be held on September 20 this year. This will be the third time Kimmel would take to hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards.

