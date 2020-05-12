Emmy Winner Tony Shalhoub Contracted COVID-19 Last Month, Talks About The 'rough Weeks'

Emmy-winning actor Tony Shalhoub has revealed that he and his wife contracted COVID-19 last month in New York. The actor known for playing the eponymous character's whimsical father in Amazon Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel spoke about his diagnosis through a video for an international reality TV show that he reportedly recorded from his living room. The 66-year-old actor said that his wife Brooke Adams, aged 71, and he had a few rough weeks with their health due to the virus.

Tony also said that during the course of their treatment they realised that so many other people had also contracted the infection and were in much worse condition than them. He further urged his viewers to 'stay safe and stay sane' as he broke into applause to salute the frontline workers who have been striving to keep the pandemic at bay.

Read | Japan set to approve first antigen testing kits amid coronavirus crisis

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel recently aired its third season on Amazon and the show is reportedly gearing up for the production of its fourth season. The series stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam 'Midge' Maisel, a housewife in 1958 New York City who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy. The show details her struggles as a woman in a conservative set-up who has been fighting against all odds to make it as a stand-up comedian.

Read | Lionel Messi donates another €500,000 to Argentina hospital in battle against coronavirus

Meanwhile, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus has distressed the entire world and hit the global economy as several countries have imposed lockdown in a bid to contain the infection. In the United States of America alone, 13.95 lakh active cases of the infection have been reported as on Tuesday evening; about 82,555 people have succumbed to the disease while close to 2.75 lakh people have recovered after receiving prompt treatment.

Read | Close coronavirus variant found in bats, study suggests pandemic evolved naturally

Read | Diplo has not met his son Pace with Jevon King due to coronavirus; shares first video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.