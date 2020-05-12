Diplo Has Not Met His Son Pace With Jevon King Due To Coronavirus; Shares First Video

Thomas Wesley Pentz, professionally known as Diplo, is a famous DJ, songwriter and record producer. The artist had two children with ex-Kathryn Lockhart. He revealed on Monday that he has another son with model Jevon King. Now, he shared the kids' first video and mentioned that the two have not met yet due to coronavirus. Read to know more.

Also Read | DJ Diplo Confirms He Has A Son With Model Jovel King; Shares Picture On Instagram

Diplo has not met his son with Jevon King

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to a shutdown in several countries. People are quarantined at home and travelling without any emergency has been stopped. This became the reason why Diplo has not met his son, Pace with Jevon King, yet.

Diplo shared a video of Pace in which the kid is in her mother, Jevon King’s hand. His caption on the post read, “So I had an entire a** baby during quarantine. I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me.. But also because I havent met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders. His name is Pace, he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I'm going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown.”[sic].

Also Read | Your Children Don't Want You Perfect, Jolie On Parenting During Pandemic

Diplo first broke the news that he had a son with Jevon King on the occasion of mother’s day. He shared pictures of three women on his Instagram handle, where he has more than five million followers. The first picture has him as a kid with his mother. The second picture has his two sons, Lockett and Lazer with their mother Kathryn Lockhart. The picture that caught everyone’s attention was the third picture. It has Jevon King holding her son Pace, confirming that the artist is the father.

Also Read | Here's How Chrissy Teigen Is Spending Quarantine Time With Her Children | See Pictures

Also Read | Khloe Kardashian Reveals Who The Potential Father Of Her Future Children Will Be

Jevon King won Miss Universe Trinidad and Tobago 2014 and represented her country at the Miss Universe pageant in 2014. She gave birth to Pace on March 20, 2020. Diplo now has three sons, Lockett, 10 and Lazer, 6 with Kathryn and Pace with Jevon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.